Victim identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed last weekend in a South Bay commercial district by a gunman who remains unidentified and at large.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found 32-year-old Noah Copeland lying mortally wounded in the 300 block of Moss Street in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took Copeland to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Dan Peak said.

No suspects or motive in the case have been identified.

“Currently the motive for the shooting remains unclear,” the lieutenant said Thursday afternoon.

