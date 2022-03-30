SAN DIEGO – Police Wednesday identified the man who died after officers found him bleeding heavily from a stab wound during a traffic stop in North Park, authorities said.

Nikko Guardado, 23, was identified as the deceased, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department. He died from his injuries in what appeared to be at least one stab wound to his lower body, police reported.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police said officers pulled over a red Ford Focus for traffic infractions, including excessive speed, near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street.

“When officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle, they discovered that the only passenger in the vehicle was injured and bleeding heavily, from what appeared to be at least one stab wound to his lower body,” Brown said.

Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived, who then transported Guardado to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives investigating the incident determined 32-year-old Alberto Barraza is suspected of stabbing the victim at least once in an alley near 3600 Bancroft Street. Barraza was arrested Sunday at his residence near 3600 Bancroft Street on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.