Victim, accused killer identified in shooting near trolley station

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of another man near a San Diego trolley station.

Police say Bobby Brown, 44 years old of San Diego, died on April 2. Officers responded to the area after someone flagged them down about a shooting near the 47th Street Trolley Station.

As paramedics were trying to save Brown’s life in a cul-de-sac on the south side of the trolley platform, citizens directed officers to a backyard in the 4500 block of Hartley Street, where they believed the suspect was hiding.

Video from OnScene.TV showed six armed officers with a police dog arresting a man as a police helicopter shined light down on him. Officers also recovered a gun at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced 34 year-old Davione Antoine Whitaker was arrested for murder. The San Diego Police Department said in a news release that detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.