Veterans, military can get free gas Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — A local car dealership group is honoring military members and veterans with free gas at two locations Tuesday.

San Diego Honda Dealers said veterans and active military with a valid ID, along with Honda drivers, can get free gas at two sites through 2 p.m. The free gas is first come, first served and will be offered to military members and Honda drivers on Wednesday and Thursday as well with locations to be announced day-of.

Tuesday locations:

10:30-11:30 a.m. Mobil, 4404 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109

1-2 p.m. ARCO, 2404 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

The giveaway aims to honor the sacrifice of men and women who serve in the U.S. military leading up to Veterans Day.