ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Hundreds participated in a Veterans Day parade in North County Friday to honor those who have served.

The third annual VetFest Parade in Escondido was put on by the American Legion Post 149 and their sponsors, transforming Grand Avenue for seven blocks.

There were about 40 entries in the parade that featured community groups, schools and different organizations like the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

VetFest is more than a celebration of our military veterans, the participation of neighbors and coworkers as well as businesses throughout the city, demonstrate the community’s commitment to the freedoms our vets protect.

“That’s pretty cool. It’s good to know that the country still supports the military community,” said Dan Sullivan, a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

After the parade, there was a ceremony, food, live entertainment and more at Maple Street Plaza.

A Veterans Day festival is also taking place at Grape Day Park In Escondido Friday afternoon.