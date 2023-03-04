SAN DIEGO — A vehicle pursuit in North County turned into a standoff with authorities on Saturday morning, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5.

The pursuit started shortly before 8:45 a.m. in the Pala area, officials said.

At 10:57 a.m., Caltrans San Diego stated in a tweet that both lanes of eastbound and westbound State Route 76, west of Lilac Extension Road, were closed due to police activity.

SDSO confirmed the pursuit had ended, however, the suspect was still inside the vehicle around 11 a.m. Authorities said around noon they were able to get the individual to exit the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

The suspect identity has not been released but he was described as a man in his late 20s.

SDSO told FOX 5 the pursuit started because the suspect was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon.

At 1:06 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said in a follow-up tweet that all SR-76 lanes were reopened to traffic.