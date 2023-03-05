SAN DIEGO — A driver was injured after losing control of his vehicle during a crash on Sunday afternoon, said the San Diego Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan westbound at 4100 Home Ave. in the Fairmount Park neighborhood when for unknown reasons he veered to the left and jumped the raised center median, authorities said.

The vehicle then crossed over the eastbound traffic lanes and knocked over a fire hydrant before striking a cinder block wall. According to SDPD, the vehicle spun counterclockwise on impact and struck an unoccupied parked Honda Accord.

The driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for an open fracture to his left ankle, facial fractures and a brain bleed. Officials say his injuries are considered life threatening.

Traffic units responded and will be handling the investigation, SDPD said.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.