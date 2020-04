FALLBROOK, Calif. – A toddler was taken to the hospital with an arm injury Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while in a bike seat.

According to North County Fire, the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of S Mission Road, near Almond Street.

The toddler was reportedly in a front-mounted bike seat when it was hit by the vehicle.

The toddler was taken to Palomar Hospital to be evaluated.