SAN DIEGO – A chain-reaction crash led to a vehicle flipping over Sunday on the I-8 near Mission Valley.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near the I-805 interchange. At least one person had to be rescued from the flipped vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Several lanes of traffic were blocked for about a half hour as crews cleaned up the scene of the crash