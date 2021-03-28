Truck fire causes evacuation of car dealership

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters asked the public to avoid Mission Gorge Road near Fairmount Avenue Sunday as they worked to put out a vehicle fire.

Please avoid the area of Mission Gorge & Fairmount Av because of an active trash truck fire. Toyota dealership has been evacuated.

SDFD has several crews on scene fighting the fire. #vehiclefire pic.twitter.com/3vYiZewVQ5 — SDFD (@SDFD) March 28, 2021

FOX 5 captured video of flames coming from a Republic Services truck that was parked in the center lane of the road next to Home Depot. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a nearby Toyota dealership was evacuated as several firefighting crews worked to control the fire.

Video showed several fire engines being used to hose down the truck. No injuries were initially reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.