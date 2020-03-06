Vehicle fatally hits bicyclist in Escondido intersection

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning at an Escondido intersection, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at East Grand Avenue and Cedar Street, said Escondido police Sgt. Russ Whitaker.

The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Whitaker said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the sergeant said. No details about the motorist or vehicle were immediately available.

Police shut down East Grand between Date and Ash streets for the crash investigation.