Vehicle catches fire off I-5 in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – A black BMW spun out and went off southbound Interstate 5 Saturday, with the vehicle catching fire and the driver seen lying on the ground not far away.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver, but the medical examiner’s office was called to the scene, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Witnesses told officers the motorist was driving recklessly before the crash, the CHP said. The crash caused traffic to back up on southbound I-5.

