SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were battling a brush fire sparked by a vehicle Wednesday in the Otay Mesa area, first responders said.

SkyFOX was over the location around 5:15 p.m. at Harvest Road and Lonestar Road, where crews could be seen working to douse the big clouds of white smoke and flames in the open field.

The fire, which is now at 10 acres, was initially moving at a dangerous rate of spread but as of 6:10 p.m., firefighters were making “good progress,” Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5. The rate of spread has been downgraded to “slow-moderate.”

There were no reports of any injuries or damage to buildings.

