SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A North A North County church was found vandalized Sunday night, but the crime is not just impacting its members — the vandals smashed windows meant for building houses in Mexico.

Kathy Faller surveyed the damage Wednesday after vandals destroyed her stockpile of donated windows that were saved over the last two years. The windows were stored in an open space area on land owned by St. James Catholic Church in Solana Beach.

Faller’s partner made the discovery while she was just returning from a build across the border.



“I am discouraged,” she said. “How could anybody ruin something that was so useful and so important for the work that we do?”



Faller is the founder of Casas De Luz, a Solana Beach pillar that builds homes for those less fortunate with the help of volunteers, including sixth graders from Skyline Elementary. Like everything else, they had been shuttered for two years due to COVID.

“I still wanted to collect things so that when we started up again, we could ramp up really quickly,” she said.

Faller says she had about 30 repurposed windows – now just broken glass strewn across the property – the windows reduced to trash.



“Clearly they did not care,” she said. “They just wanted to smash everything and it was just so destructive.”



They had only just started building again, and had already completed two homes with plans for 10 more.



“April and May, we’re building another six homes, so I had enough windows for everybody,” Faller said. “But now they’re gone.”



The windows may be broken but Faller’s spirit is not. Once word got out via social media, the donations began pouring into the local group that has delivered so much more than shelter.



“Not only are we building at home for a family in Mexico, but I think it’s just as much of an impact for the kids that build at home. It transforms these kids. It changes their lives,” she said.

Click here to donate or volunteer.