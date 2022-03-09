LA JOLLA, Calif. – Warning signs meant to keep people away from sea lions at La Jolla Cove are getting damaged, torn down and stolen, according to the Sierra Club Seal Society.

The group’s Chair Robin Davidoff said a “stay back” sign was ripped off the railing and found damaged in the ocean in January. Two other signs were stolen and a private lock was put on the city’s sea lion signs to keep them from being displayed to the public, she said.

“Last weekend, the ranger had to be called to saw it off,” Davidoff said.

The recent vandalism comes as discussions are heating up to close off the area for sea lion birthing season, also commonly referred to as “pupping season.” Residents and visitors typically are encouraged to maintain a respectful distance from the animals during that time and to follow other safety protocols in the area.

City officials have asked the Coastal Commission to block off the area to the public starting May 25 and ending Sept. 15. But the Sierra Club is advocating for an earlier closure beginning May 1.

“In our opinion, this is not long enough,” Davidoff said, adding that pups sometimes are born in early May.

“We have photos and documentation and video of people standing over the sea lions while they’re giving birth and people touching them, petting them, picking them up,” she said. “It’s quite horrific. If somebody touched it, it could change the scent and the mom might not be so sure, in which case if she’s not very experienced, she may just leave it.”

Davidoff believes locals are responsible for the vandalism, specifically those who disagree with the sea lion protection.

“It’s a waste of money and it really is going against what we are trying to accomplish,” she said, “and there’s plenty of forums available for the public to voice their opinions and vandalizing signs is not the appropriate way to do it.”