CASA DE ORO-MOUNT HELIX, Calif. — Mt. Helix Park in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix experienced damage to its property Monday night, the nature preserve said.

Around 11:57 p.m., four vandals tossed the park’s portable toilet and trash can cover off the cliff, officials said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“We believe these are the same individuals that threw the bathroom over the cliff last month as well,” the park said.

Mt. Helix Park says the repeated act of vandalism “diverts essential funds from our small foundation.”

The bathroom will now be secured to prevent future incidents, according to the park.

If anyone has information on the vandals, they are asked to reach out at 619-741-4363.