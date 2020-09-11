Firefighters reach 39% containment on Valley Fire

Jamul residents Anabel and Dewey Bratcher returned to their property Tuesday for the first time since it was destroyed by the fast-moving Valley Fire, which broke out Saturday in the eastern portion of San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — By Friday morning, firefighters had reached 39% containment on a wildfire that has blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County.

The Valley Fire has leveled at least 30 homes and dozens of outbuildings and forcing widespread evacuations.

As of 7 a.m., crews had the sprawling burn area southeast of Alpine 39% contained, according to Cal Fire. The personnel remained particularly focused on its western and northern flanks, where smoldering hot spots were posing the most immediate remaining structural threats, the state agency reported.

The conflagration, dubbed the Valley Fire, has blackened 17,665 acres, destroyed 30 residences and 29 auxiliary structures, damaged 11 other buildings and left two firefighters with minor injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley and spread rapidly through tinder-dry vegetation amid sweltering heat and high winds, according to Cal Fire. More than 1,000 local, state, federal and military firefighters battled the blaze by ground and aboard firefighting aircraft, officials said.

Evacuation orders remained in effect Thursday evening for the back- country communities of Carveacre, Japatul Valley, Lawson Valley and Lyons Valley. Residents of Alpine, Barrett Junction, Descanso, Dulzura, Pine Valley, Potrero and Viejas were advised to be prepared to clear out of their homes on short notice if serious flare-ups occurred near their neighborhood.

“We would encourage everybody to stay out of those areas,” sheriff’s Lt. Tony O’Boyle told reporters during a briefing Thursday morning. “Just because you don’t see smoke or flames doesn’t mean there aren’t hazards in there. And there are — downed power lines, gas leaks, unstable boulders and hot spots.”

Some roadways in and around the burn zone have been reopened to residents only, the lieutenant said.

“Please, folks, if you’re not from the area, stay away,” O’Boyle said. “It’s not a time to be getting photographs. It’s not a time to be flying drones. It’s not a time to be getting video.”

A shelter for displaced residents was in operation at Steele Canyon in Spring Valley. Lakeside Rodeo Arena was available to shelter horses, and those in need of a safe place to board pets or livestock until the wildfire was extinguished also were encouraged to make use of one of two San Diego County Animal Services shelters, in Bonita and Spring Valley.

Fire-related power outages kept about 794 addresses in the vicinity of the blaze without electrical service Thursday, and possibly for several more days, according to SDG&E.

Due to smoke drifting over much of the county because of the blaze, the San Diego County Pollution Control District advised that air-quality levels were unhealthy in parts of the region and advised people to limit outdoor activities until conditions improve.

As the Valley Fire spread, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Diego County, a move intended to free up federal relief funds.

On Wednesday afternoon, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ratify a local emergency proclamation issued Sunday in response to the Valley Fire. The action will provide monies to address damage resulting from the blaze and make the region eligible for potential federal and state resources that would help repair roadways and other public infrastructure, and reimburse emergency-response costs, according to county officials.

During Thursday’s news conference at Viejas Casino Event Center, District 2 County Supervisor Dianne Jacob noted that firefighters had been aided by milder-than-expected weather, as “the anticipated fast and furious (Santa Ana) winds that we thought would be happening did not happen this time.”

“Having said that, today is pretty much a good-news day,” Jacob said. “But the fire is still burning, and it’s not out yet. And we have not reached the peak of our fire season. Remember, that peak usually happens in October. … So, this is just a warning shot, basically, of what we might be facing in the coming months. This is not over. It’s just starting. We were lucky on this one.”

Jacob urged East County residents to put together an emergency “go kit” of supplies in case of evacuation orders, as well as download the SD Emergency App and sign up for crisis notifications at ReadySanDiego.org.

She advised those who have lost their homes or other property to the wildfire to call the County Assistance Hotline at 858-715-2200 or email valleyfirerecovery.@sdcounty@ca.gov.

The County of San Diego established a recovery hotline and email to help those affected by the fire.

The San Diego Foundation announced a disaster fund has been established to help affected families.

Evacuations

A map provided by County of San Diego shows evacuation orders and warnings in place as of Thursday.

Thursday evening, Cal Fire provided the latest information on both evacuation warnings — which mean that residents should use extreme caution and be ready to leave at any time — and outright evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in these areas:

Carveacre Road Area

Lyons Valley Rd east to Barrett Lake Rd

Japatul Valley

Hidden Glen

Evacuation orders remained in place in these areas:

Lyons Valley Rd east of Barrett Lake Rd

Forest Park Rd and all roads connecting to Forest Park Rd

Rudnick Dr east of Forest Park Rd

Whenever there is any confusion on evacuation information, the best move is to call the sheriff’s department and confirm, officials said.

County officials said the evacuation point at Joan McQueen Middle School in Alpine has closed after it hit capacity. The open locations are El Capitan High School at 10410 Ashwood Street in Lakeside and Steele Canyon High School at 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley.

The evacuation centers were set up by the American Red Cross, which will supply water, snacks and other items.

The sheriff’s department said residents who need help keeping larger animals safe during evacuations could bring them to the County Animal Services South Shelter, located at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, and call San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012, then press 1 for more information.

Power outages

San Diego Gas & Electric said early Wednesday that it had turned off power to 30 customers in Valley Center and 19 customers in Descanso. The utility said Tuesday that it may have to shut off power to reduce wildfire risk in the coming days.

SDG&E sent notifications to approximately 16,700 customers at risk of the public safety power shutoffs. Customers who were notified should be prepared to be without power through Thursday, depending on the utility’s need and ability to physically inspect equipment during daylight hours prior to re-energizing.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages still affecting hundreds of customers in the fire area Wednesday.

Officials reported Sunday that there was an immediate threat to Sunrise Power 500 KV power lines, which supply a large portion of San Diego County’s electricity.

View SDG&E’s outage map

Road closures

Authorities shared an updated list of road closures Tuesday night:

Japatul Road and Lyons Valley Road/Japatul Road

Japatul Road at Tavern Road/Dehesa Road

Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road

Wisecarver Lane at Wisecarver Truck Trail

Skyline Truck Trail and Lawson Valley

Japatul Road at Via Asoleado (also at Sequan Truck Trail)

Corral Canyon at Buckman Springs (Buckman Springs is open)

High Glen Road

Hidden Glen Road

View San Diego County disaster info updates

School impact

The Jamul-Dulzura Union School District announced Tuesday that schools will be closed through the end of the week.

The district comprises Jamul Elementary School, Oak Grove Middle School and Greater San Diego Academy.

Air quality concerns

The National Weather Service is warning for the potential for increasing smoke in the San Diego County area.

The county said as of Monday afternoon, air quality remained good in and near the coast and had improved in the inland valleys, where air quality was moderate.

While ground level smoke effects were minimal from the coast to the inland valleys, smoke continued to be widespread high above ground level over San Diego County.

The county said near and downwind of the fire, air quality can reach unhealthy levels. In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical/outdoor activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children.

Fire grew rapidly

The fire began about 3 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road and was described early by Cal Fire officials as burning at a dangerous rate of spread and a medium threat to structures. It exploded quickly — growing about 500 acres in a single hour.

By evening, officials announced the blaze had grown to around 1,500 acres. Video from photojournalists on the front lines showed flames ripping through homes and other structures in the area.

“We do have confirmation that there have been homes, structures destroyed and damaged,” Capt. Kendal Bortisser with Cal Fire told FOX 5. When aircraft took off Sunday morning to survey the damage and rejoin the battle, Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 4,000 acres.

The area’s hot and dry weather made conditions difficult for crews to extinguish it, according to Cal Fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around the county.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the Orange County Fire Authority announced it had dispatched a “strike team” of five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to assist their southern brethren, joining crews from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire said the fire had scorched 5,350 acres and was 1% contained. By 9 p.m., the fire had grown to 9,850 acres.

Monday morning, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 10,258 acres. By evening, the fire was at 17,345 acres and was 3% contained, Cal Fire said.