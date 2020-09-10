Valley Fire: More than 120 animals safely evacuated from Alpine animal sanctuary

ALPINE, Calif. – More than 60 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Valley Fire. For one animal retreat in Alpine, the blaze struck way too close to home.

Children’s Nature Retreat Executive Director Agnes Barrelet

On Saturday, the wildfire could be seen burning from the Children’s Nature Retreat, a 20-acre animal sanctuary, in Alpine. Executive Director Agnes Barrelet said if it weren’t for the Humane Society and countless other good Samaritans, she wouldn’t have been able to evacuate so many of her animals.

Roughly 120 of the animals Barrelet cares for were safely evacuated from the property this week, she said.

“It’s really the whole East County together,” Barrelet said. “It was incredible.”

Ranches in the county such as Rapture’s Horse Rescue Foundation in Lakeside have stepped up, taking in evacuated animals since Saturday.

“We had horses come in from over on Dehesa Road and then we picked some up in Lawson Valley the same day,” said Shontel Grivno of Rapture’s Horse Rescue. “People were quick to get out. Those who have been around know better.”

Volunteers at Rapture’s Horse Rescue have been working nonstop.

“(We’re) saving the animals, caring for them through this and then we’ll focus on getting the animals back to where they go, helping set up and rebuild the stalls and the structures that have burned,” Justin Haskins said.

Despite losing four of her beloved animals this week, the Valley Fire spared Barrelet’s property and she’s trying to stay positive.

Barrelet believes the animals died from stress-related causes in the midst of the fire and evacuating.

“I’m really thankful because the retreat is still standing we didn’t suffer any damage,” she said. “Yes, we lost four animals and I just hope that our animals can go back safely here so we don’t have to evacuate them again.”