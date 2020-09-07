Valley Fire: How you can help victims

SAN DIEGO — A disaster relief fund has been set up to help survivors of the Valley Fire.

As of Monday, dozens of structures had been destroyed, including up to a dozen homes. Evacuation orders are in place for several communities.

The San Diego Foundation announced Monday the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund has been set up to help survivors of the Valley Fire. The foundation is collecting funds and will distribute grants to nonprofit service organizations helping with disaster recovery and rebuilding.

The foundation said grants will be distributed based on critical needs as determined in coordination with local officials and emergency response organizations.

They are urging people to consider donating. If you or your family needs immediate help, call a local assistance center or visit SDCountyRecovery.com.

The San Diego Foundation activated the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund today to directly assist the survivors of the #ValleyFire with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Please consider donating today at https://t.co/rdlM7xx4H6 #Wildfire #RecoverSD — San Diego Foundation (@sd_fdn) September 7, 2020