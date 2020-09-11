Valley Fire: Evacuations lifted, roads reopened

SAN DIEGO — All evacuation orders have been lifted and roads reopened in eastern San Diego County where the Valley Fire is burning.

Cal Fire sent out an update Friday at noon, saying Cleveland National Forest remains closed.

#ValleyFire [update] Please see below for an update with regards to all evacuation orders, evacuation warnings and road closures being lifted. pic.twitter.com/N2WSIW0HZM — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 11, 2020

Cal Fire is asking everyone to use extreme caution around trees, power poles and other tall objects or structures that may have been weakened by fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has increased patrols in the area to ensure public safety and prevent looting, Cal Fire said. Residents are asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s

Department if you notice suspicious people in the area.

Non-residents should avoid the area as there may be traffic flow interruptions due to firefighters, law enforcement and utility workers still operating.

The County of San Diego is opening a local assistance center to help residents affected by the Valley Fire starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rancho San Diego library branch in El Cajon.

The Red Cross said in response to evacuation orders being lifted, they have closed the temporary evacuation point at Steele Canyon High School.

Containment grows to 39%

By Friday morning, firefighters had reached 39% containment on the wildfire that blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County.

The Valley Fire leveled at least 30 homes and dozens of outbuildings, forcing widespread evacuations.

As of 7 a.m., crews had the sprawling burn area southeast of Alpine 39% contained, according to Cal Fire. The personnel remained particularly focused on its western and northern flanks, where smoldering hot spots were posing the most immediate remaining structural threats, the state agency reported.

The conflagration, dubbed the Valley Fire, has blackened 17,665 acres, destroyed 30 residences and 29 auxiliary structures, damaged 11 other buildings and left two firefighters with minor injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley and spread rapidly through tinder-dry vegetation amid sweltering heat and high winds, according to Cal Fire. More than 1,000 local, state, federal and military firefighters battled the blaze by ground and aboard firefighting aircraft, officials said.

Evacuation orders remained were in effect Thursday evening for the backcountry communities of Carveacre, Japatul Valley, Lawson Valley and Lyons Valley. Residents of Alpine, Barrett Junction, Descanso, Dulzura, Pine Valley, Potrero and Viejas were advised to be prepared to clear out of their homes on short notice if serious flare-ups occurred near their neighborhood.

Price gouging warning

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office warned Friday that price gouging — or increasing the prices of essential goods and services by more than 10% during a state of emergency — is illegal.

The DA’s Office said that unless a business can show its costs have increased, raising prices by those amounts could make violators subject to penalties of one year in county jail or fines of up to $10,000, in addition to potential civil penalties.

The law applies to several products and necessities, including food and drink — for people and animals; emergency supplies such as water, flashlights, radios, batteries, candles, blankets, soaps, diapers and toiletries; building materials; medical supplies such as prescription and nonprescription medications, bandages, gauze, isopropyl alcohol; and antibacterial products.

The DA’s Office says it is also a misdemeanor for hotels or motels to increase regular rates by more than 10% during a declared emergency and for the 30 days following the state of emergency.

The DA’s Office said suspected price gouging can be reported to its Consumer Protection Unit at 619-531-3507, the California Attorney General’s Office, the California Department of Insurance or the Contractors State License Board.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a similar price gouging warning earlier this week in connection with the Valley Fire, as well as the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County and the Creek Fire in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.

Click here to file a complaint with the attorney general’s office online or call your local police department or sheriff’s office.