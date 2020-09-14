Valley Fire damage assessment underway

Damage assessments are underway in Lawson Valley, an area where several homes were destroyed by the Valley Fire. Photo: San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Damage assessments were underway Monday in Lawson Valley, an area that saw its share of devastation from the Valley Fire.

“Someone’s entire life right here got wiped out by fire,” Deputy Fire Marshal David Sibbet said.

The county shared video of him surveying several properties where homes and outbuildings were destroyed. With buildings leveled, he said the assessments can be a challenge.

“On large rural properties where outbuildings are common, it takes a long time to decipher the lay of the land and to understand what you’re looking at,” Sibbet said.

He said the assessments are key for families to start the rebuilding process. Property owners need accurate information to send to their insurance company and other agencies.

“As part of the county damage assessment team, it’s our job to get people back on their feet as soon as possible,” Sibbet said.

The county also shared resources for families:

Recovery Assistance Hotline and Email

Unincorporated County residents affected by the wildfires may call the Recovery Assistance Hotline (858) 715-2200 or email ValleyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Both will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Messages and emails received after hours will be returned on the next business day.

Donation Information

The best way to help those impacted by the Valley fire is a financial donation to a trusted local organization that can help meet the needs of survivors when they need it. Donations of goods such as clothing and household items can sometimes be difficult to distribute as someone who just lost their home may not have a place to keep donated items. Learn more about donations after a disaster.

Public Health and Hazardous Waste

Wildfire Asbestos Advisory (English/Spanish)

Fire Smoke Advisory for the Valley Fire

Rebuilding and Permit Processing in the Unincorporated County

Agricultural Damage Assessment

Debris Assistance

Solid Waste Facility Map (English/ Spanish)

Not finding what you need?

2-1-1 is a free source of information and referrals that connects you to services. You can call 2-1-1, 858-300-1211, or 800-227-0997, where a trained specialist will provide confidential assistance, or you can search for what you need via https://211sandiego.org/

The Red Guide to Recovery

The Red Guide to Recovery: A Resource Handbook for Disaster Survivors is a comprehensive, easy-to-read post incidentrecovery tool that walks disaster survivors step-by-step through the recovery process. Disaster survivors are often overwhelmed by stress and uncertainty after a loss caused by a natural or manmade disaster, and the handbook addresses such stress and uncertainty by providing the information and tools survivors need to cope with a disaster. Learn more

View the Condensed Red Guide to Recovery for San Diego County

Available in both English and Spanish