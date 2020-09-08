Valley Fire closures: San Diego closes campgrounds in East County

SAN DIEGO — Some parks and campgrounds are closed near the area where the Valley Fire is burning 17,345 acres.
San Diego Parks said Tuesday that the Lake Morena and Potrero County Campgrounds, which are in an evacuation warning area, will be closed through Wednesday. The closure could be extended depending on the fire’s status.
Eight national forests including Cleveland National Forest are also closed because of wildfires burning throughout the state.
We will update this list with any additional closures announced by officials.