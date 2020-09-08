Valley Fire closures: San Diego closes campgrounds in East County

SAN DIEGO — Some parks and campgrounds are closed near the area where the Valley Fire is burning 17,345 acres.

San Diego Parks said Tuesday that the Lake Morena and Potrero County Campgrounds, which are in an evacuation warning area, will be closed through Wednesday. The closure could be extended depending on the fire’s status.

Lake Morena and Potrero County Campgrounds are within the Valley Fire “Evacuation Warning” area. For public safety, we have closed both campgrounds through Wed., Sept. 9. The closure may be extended through Thurs., Sept. 10 depending on the fire’s status. https://t.co/ERIWbrwWVC pic.twitter.com/8jfUzv9tij — San Diego Parks (@sandiegoparks) September 8, 2020

Eight national forests including Cleveland National Forest are also closed because of wildfires burning throughout the state.

We will update this list with any additional closures announced by officials.

For information on fires affecting National Forest System lands, visit https://t.co/mds8oosDba. Watch weather and operational video updates, and get info on community meetings by following forests' Facebook pages. pic.twitter.com/dnPTRZdUZF — USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) September 7, 2020