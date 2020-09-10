Valley Fire: Amid devastation, a symbol of hope emerges for local family

JAMUL, Calif. — The Valley Fire still smoldered Wednesday as some residents were allowed to begin returning to their homes, many to the devastation left behind.

The Joseph family said their entire property burned down except for one thing: their home.

Surveillance video shows the monstrous flames heading straight for Gareth Joseph’s home, destroyed nearly everything in its path.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. We watched our security cameras and saw the 50-foot flames coming over the ridge and assumed the worst when it blacked out,” Joseph said.

Eight sheds on his property were reduced to ash.

“[They] were filled with personal items,” Joseph said. “My mother-in-law, her mother just passed and she was an artist and all of her artwork is destroyed. Our first baby’s crib is destroyed. All the memories that we had stored in the containers are gone.”

Gareth says he was able to evacuate with his wife and four kids safely but before he left, he rigged up a few sprinklers around his home.

He returned to scorched earth on his property. Some of his animals did not survive.

“Living on 18 and a half acres, you got to realize that you’re surrounded by fuel and the realization after seeing the video footage that our security camera caught, it definitely was a done deal,” Joseph said. “We just assumed that. We even told our kids that.”

But when Joseph returned with his father, he said he found a miracle.

“My dad and I drove over the ridge and saw the peak and it was definitely a great feeling. We didn’t want to get too excited but when we walked the perimeter of the house and we gave each other a big hug,” Joseph said. “It was a great feeling to have the house still here.”

His sprinklers worked. His home was still standing and said he will now rebuild with his family.

“That’s all that matters,” Joseph said. You always make new memories and this is a memory that we can think about and be thankful for. That it is still here.”

Joseph said he lost 12 chickens and five ducks.

Friends and family members have been raising money on GoFundMe to help the Joseph family rebuild.