SAN DIEGO – A man was killed Sunday in a crash in Valley Center, authorities said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning when the 37-year-old man who was driving a silver Audi A4 on Lake Wohlford Road, just east of Duro Road, veered from the lane he was in and fell down an embankment, California Highway Patrol officials said.

During the crash, the man was ejected from his vehicle.

CHP and EMS were called to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, the 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The road remained closed to the public until just before 7 a.m., CHP officials stated.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.