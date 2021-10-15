Valley Center man, 75, identified as Colorado River drowning victim

Investigators with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are seen on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, searching the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City in Arizona for two drowning victims. One of those victims has been identified as 75-year-old Valley Center resident James Weaver and the other has yet to be identified. (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – A Valley Center man was identified by authorities Friday as one of two people who drowned this week on the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said 75-year-old James Weaver and a woman not publicly identified were traveling north on the river Thursday when a personal item dropped from their boat into the water. According to investigators, the woman fell into the water while attempting to retrieve the item. Weaver is believed to have jumped in to help, but investigators say he “lost consciousness” in the attempt.

His body was pulled from the water by passing boaters and taken to the shore where CPR was performed, according to authorities. Weaver later was declared dead at an area hospital.

Crews from the office’s Division of Boating Safety and the Dive Rescue and Recovery Team were unable to locate the woman Thursday.

Search efforts involving divers and “side-scan sonar technology” were continuing into Friday with the office asking the public to avoid the area of Topock Gorge to allow search teams to work.

The investigation into the drownings is ongoing.