Crews make quick work of fire that forced evacuations in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire in the Valley Center area prompted evacuations Wednesday afternoon, but firefighters worked aggressively to get a handle on the blaze before it grew larger than three acres.

Crews with the Valley Center Fire Protection District and Cal Fire started battling the flames in brush near Fry Lane, just west of Lilac Road, around 1 p.m., authorities said. SkyFOX showed aircraft making multiple drops of water and flame retardant onto the flames.

Evacuations for the blaze, which officials called the Castle Fire, were ordered in the “area of Lilac Road and Robles (Lane),” the VCFPD said on Twitter.

By 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been stopped from spreading any further after growing to about three acres. “Firefighters will continue working to strengthen containment,” the agency said. “Drive cautiously if in the area.”

The County of San Diego provided a map of the affected area and said residents should look for updates on alertsd.org.

#CastleFire [Update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped at three acres. Firefighters will continue working to strengthen containment. Drive cautiously if in the area. pic.twitter.com/y53tbhj04J — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 4, 2021