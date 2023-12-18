EL CAJON, Calif. — The storied marching band at Valhalla High School is adding a new chapter after being selected out of 140 marching bands as a finalist for the Metallica Marching Band contest.

The Valhalla Marching Band has been narrowed down to just five bands, and are hoping to be awarded first prize.

“We are getting judged by Metallica themselves,” said Austin Roseman, drummer for the band.

The 40-piece marching band plays with energy and precision, two things Metallica will certainly be paying attention to.

“We thought, no way, but we’ll throw it in and see what happens. Then on Monday we got a text, and it was, ‘wow, we got this,’” said Abel Maldonado, music director, Valhalla High School.

Now there are thousands of dollars at stake with $15,000 awarded from Metallica and another $10,000 awarded to a fan favorite.

“A lot of people around us didn’t think we would do so well this year, but we really persevered, and we wanted to prove them wrong,” said Avery Fisher, co-drum major for the Valhalla High School Marching Band.

Now, students outside the band are recognizing the expertise of their high school music work and the band members are forming lifelong bonds.

“It’s like a family and it’s like really awesome. I just love it so much,” said Roseman.

Visit metallicamarchingband.com to vote for the best marching band. Voting began Nov. 17, with the winners selected the week of Jan. 1, 2024.