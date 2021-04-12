Vaccines available without appointments at 2 county sites

SAN DIEGO — The county will give out coronavirus vaccines without appointments at two sites early this week.

San Diego County says 800 Pfizer vaccines will be available at the Border View YMCA on Monday and Tuesday. An additional 600 Pfizer doses will be given out at the Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex on Tuesday. Both sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The county said San Diegans must be in groups currently eligible for the vaccine in order to receive a no-appointment dose. They are first come, first served.

Border View YMCA, 3601 Arey Dr. 92154

Mountain View, Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd. 92113 — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) April 12, 2021

Health leaders offered no appointment walk-up vaccines at three sites last week after a glitch with the MyTurn online scheduling site. The vaccines were available while supplies lasted at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, Lemon Grove Community Center and East County Public Health Center in El Cajon.

The county reports 1,164,650 county residents or 43.3% have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines and 681,263 people in the San Diego area or 25.3% are fully vaccinated.