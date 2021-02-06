Vaccine clinics planned for rural communities

Cal Fire helped bring coronavirus vaccines to Jamul as part of Operation Collaboration, a joint effort by the county and fire agencies to vaccinate eligible San Diegans in the county’s rural communities.

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire has announced new vaccination clinics for San Diegans in rural communities.

Cal Fire is helping to bring the vaccine to eligible recipients across the county through Operation Collaboration, a joint effort by San Diego County and two dozen fire and EMS services county-wide.

The new sites announced Saturday include Valley Center Elementary, Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine and Mt. Empire High School in Pine Valley. Vaccines will be given at each site over a 2-day period, with the first appointments available Feb. 9-10 in Valley Center. Vaccines will be administered in Alpine Feb. 11-12 and Pine Valley Feb. 13-14.

Cal Fire said appointments for the vaccine are limited. They will be available one to two days before the scheduled clinic and instructions on how to sign up can be found here.

Operation Collaboration is proud to announce the availability of new vaccination sites, in our rural communities.https://t.co/anp4zCKvry#OPERATIONCOLLABORATION — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 6, 2021

Cal Fire said they’ll continue to add sites on a weekly basis through Operation Collaboration.

The vaccine super site at Petco Park administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said.

The county has the capacity to administer more than 20,000 vaccines daily and expects to raise that to 30,000 next week, but currently only has the supplies to administer around 10,000 vaccines a day, Fletcher said.