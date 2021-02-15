Vaccine appointments available through San Diego Fire-Rescue

SAN DIEGO — With the temporary closure of the Petco Park vaccination site, San Diego Fire-Rescue says it still has appointments available for the vaccine.

People 65 and up can make an appointment for their first or second dose on the San Diego Fire-Rescue Vaccination Team’s website.

Appointments are available Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 16–18, at the Balboa Municipal Gym, 2111 Pan American Plaza. Vaccines are also available at the Malcolm X Library located at 5148 Market Street by appointment on Thursday, Feb. 18 only.

Both sites open at 9 a.m. and the last appointment time is 1 p.m. Fire-rescue asks members of the public to bring identification or paperwork showing date of birth. You will be turned away without proof of age.

The county’s largest vaccination super site, located at Petco Park, was closed Sunday and operations are expected to be paused until Tuesday, when a delayed vaccine shipment is expected to arrive.

County leaders announced the expected closure on Friday and said the Chula Vista and La Mesa super stations have enough supply to get through Monday. The county’s distribution sites and super station in San Marcos have sufficient supplies to meet second-dose appointments, along with a limited supply of first doses, county officials said.