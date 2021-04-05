Vaccine appointments available through Cal Fire, SDFD

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue have appointments available this week for the coronavirus vaccine.

Cal Fire is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Operation Collaboration, a multi-agency effort to help get doses of the vaccine to all areas of San Diego County.

Appointment locations and dates:

Pine Valley, April 6 https://caprepmod.org/reg/4001600921

Campo, April 7 https://caprepmod.org/reg/5761401292

Carlsbad, April 9 https://caprepmod.org/reg/1623989780

Cuyamaca College, April 9 https://caprepmod.org/reg/8962138760

Warner Springs, April 10 https://caprepmod.org/reg/9910246101

Santee, April 10 https://caprepmod.org/reg/0146011296

Cuyamaca College, April 11 https://caprepmod.org/reg/2638274109

Cuyamaca College, April 12 https://caprepmod.org/reg/9142016101

Jacumba, April 13 https://caprepmod.org/reg/3981610182

The City of San Diego also has appointments available April 6-8 at the Balboa Municipal Gym. Schedule an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on their website.

San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency said Sunday that 1,022,026 San Diegans or 38% have received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A total of 605,707 people in the county or 22.5% are fully vaccinated.