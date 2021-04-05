Vaccine appointments available through Cal Fire, SDFD

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue have appointments available this week for the coronavirus vaccine.

Cal Fire is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Operation Collaboration, a multi-agency effort to help get doses of the vaccine to all areas of San Diego County.

Appointment locations and dates:

The City of San Diego also has appointments available April 6-8 at the Balboa Municipal Gym. Schedule an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on their website.

San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency said Sunday that 1,022,026 San Diegans or 38% have received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A total of 605,707 people in the county or 22.5% are fully vaccinated.

