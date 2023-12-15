SAN DIEGO — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to pointing a laser at a San Diego County Sheriff’s helicopter in 2021.

The Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California reports Ruben Ricardo Rodriquez, 33, of Logan, Utah, appeared in federal court Thursday. According to admissions in Rodriquez’s plea agreement, on June 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration control tower got several reports about a green laser hitting commercial planes landing at San Diego International Airport.

The sheriff’s department’s ASTREA helicopter responded to the National City area where authorities believed the laser originated from, when the helicopter was also hit by a green laser.

The U.S. attorney’s office reports video captured Rodriguez walking around a house while pointing the laser at the ground and across the street. Rodriguez is then accused of looking at ASTREA and aiming the laser at it again.

The pilot of the helicopter said the laser created a “bright, dazzling effect on the aircraft’s glass.” The other deputy onboard was struck by the laser in the eyes.

“Laser pointers are not toys, and aiming them at aircraft is a crime, not a prank,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “Pilots could be blinded or incapacitated, causing deadly accidents.”

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a serious criminal act and can have potentially deadly consequences,” said FBI San Diego Acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Arnold. “The FBI and its partner agencies take allegations of interfering with the operation of an aircraft seriously and encourage anyone with information about such incidents or if they see someone pointing a laser at an aircraft to report it to the FBI.”

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The case is being led by the FBI.