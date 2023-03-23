SAN DIEGO — The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) has returned to San Diego following an 18-month stay in Washington.

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is returning to Naval Air Station North Island after completing a docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, according to U.S. Navy officials.

While homeported in Bremerton, WA, Theodore Roosevelt underwent maintenance to modernize the ship’s combat efficiency and ensure sustained operational readiness, a news release said.

According to Navy officials, upgrades to the ship included:

Expanding the ship’s air dominance capabilities to support the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and CMV-22B Osprey, as well as future platforms such as the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system.

Installation of the Mark 38 Mod III Machine Gun System and upgrades to the AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare suite; Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES); ship self-defense system (SSDS); surface search radar; and AN/SPQ-9 Fire Control System

A full restoration of crew habitability areas, including crew living quarters and onboard bathrooms; and preventative maintenance and restoration of the ship’s hull, rudders and rudder shafts

Before the ship had traveled to Washington for an 18-month stint, Theodore Roosevelt was homeported in San Diego and was deployed in the Indo-Pacific region from Dec. 2020 to May 2021

“I’m so grateful for the unrelenting work our crew and our shipyard teammates put into this milestone,” said a quote attributed to Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Schrum. “Their sacrifices have enabled us to rejoin the Fleet and to get back to being a warship for our nation. Thanks as well to our Sailors and their families for their resiliency, and to the Puget Sound communities for their unwavering support.”