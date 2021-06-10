USS Mobile departs Gulf Coast for San Diego homeport

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Navy ship that was celebrated with a parade that drew more than 60,000 to downtown Mobile has departed the port city headed to its new homeport in San Diego.

USS Mobile pulled out of the city on Thursday bound for the West Coast. The coastal water combat ship was made in the city by Austal.

Thousands turned out for a Mardi Gras-style parade that coincided with the ship’s commissioning, which came as health rules related to the coronavirus pandemic were relaxed. The ship is the fifth to bear the name of the city.

Mobile will homeport in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), and USS Oakland (LCS 24).