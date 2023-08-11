SAN DIEGO — The USS Mobile Bay was decommissioned Thursday at Naval Base San Diego after over three decades of service to the U.S. Navy.

The ship will now be towed to the Navy’s inactive ship facility in Bremerton, Washington.

The guided-missile cruiser got its name from the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864, the Civil War naval battle. Built in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the ship was commissioned in 1987 in Mobile, Alabama. It was part of the 1989 evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon and launched Tomahawk missiles during Desert Storm.

The ship’s crew was made up of 30 officers and 300 enlisted members.

“The Sailors of USS Mobile Bay demonstrated time and time again the resolve and readiness the Surface Force provides around the clock in support of our nation’s interests,” Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces, said during the decommissioning ceremony. “Everywhere this ship and crew deployed, Mobile Bay Sailors served their nation well, and lived up to the valor enshrined in the Battle of Mobile Bay.”