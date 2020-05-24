USS Midway to livestream Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Four iconic San Diego locations, including the USS Midway Museum and Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, will be sites for a live virtual commemoration of Memorial Day beginning online at 9 a.m. Monday, event organizers said Sunday.

The webpage for this event is midway.org/memorialdaylive and it will be recorded and available to view again following the stream.

Because of the restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators or visitors will be allowed for the live broadcast, organizers said.

The event will be streamed live at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, Miramar Cemetery, Mt. Soledad National Memorial and the USS Midway Museum.

The Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery will be the site of the first commemoration from 9-9:15 a.m. and will feature Capt. Terry Gordon, Command Chaplain, Navy Region Southwest, who will give an invocation; a performance of the national anthem; and a flyby from the San Diego Salute Formation Team.

Mt. Soledad National Memorial will be the scene from 9:16-9:30 a.m. and will feature San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; Neil O’Connell, president of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association; a tribute to fallen service members; and a bagpipe tribute by Ian Kelly.

At the Miramar National Cemetery from 9:31-9:45 a.m., Jared Howard, director of Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries; and U.S. Attorney Bob Brewer will speak.

And from 9:46-10 a.m. at the USS Midway Museum, guest speakers will be Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, commander of Navy Region Southwest; and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. Following will be a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and a wreath-laying ceremony to fallen heroes.