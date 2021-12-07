USS Midway Museum honors Pearl Harbor victims

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum held a special ceremony on their flight deck Tuesday to honor the victims of the Pearl Harbor attack on this day in 1941.

It featured a wreath-laying and a missing man formation flyover. Bralyn Cathey, the commander of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn, was the keynote speaker. USS John Finn is named after Navy Chief Petty Officer John Finn, who earned the nation’s first Medal of Honor in World War II for his actions during the Pearl Harbor attack.

Three survivors, who were living in San Diego, passed away this year.

The brutal attack happened 80 years ago today on U.S. soil, killing more than 2,400 Americans. The attack forced the U.S. into the center of a devastating war, which would go on to claim hundreds of thousands of American lives.

Each year on Dec. 7, the country comes together in grief for those lost and in gratitude for the courageous heroes of that day.