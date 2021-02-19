USS Lake Champlain sailors test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy says some sailors on USS Lake Champlain have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said the infected sailors and anyone who came in close contact with them are no longer on the San Diego-based ship.

“No Lake Champlain sailors have been hospitalized and all positives are in isolation in accordance with the U.S. Pacific Fleet guidelines,” Schwegman said. She did not disclose the number of infected sailors.

The Navy confirmed Monday that three sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt were isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. It marked the second outbreak on the aircraft carrier within the past year.

Last year, more than 1,200 sailors on the ship tested positive for the virus, a situation which led to the dismissal of Capt. Brett Crozier — fired after sending a letter to Navy leadership urging assistance with the COVID-19 situation — and led to nearly two months of quarantining in Guam before the ship returned to sea.