USS Carl Vinson returns from deployment

SAN DIEGO — USS Carl Vinson returned to Naval Air Station North Island Monday following an eight-month deployment.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier left its home port Aug. 2. It had returned to North Island in September of 2020 following retrofitting at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, a 17-month long project that cost $367 million.

Last month, seven sailors were hurt when a F-35C jet had a landing mishap on the deck while the aircraft carrier was conducting exercises in the South China Sea, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. Three of the service members had to be airlifted to Manila, Philippines for medical treatment. The pilot safely ejected and was recovered by a U.S. military helicopter.

The ship is named after Georgia Congressman Carl Vinson.

