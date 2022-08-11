The USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after a seven-month deployment

SAN DIEGO — The USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego Thursday after a seven-month deployment.

The ship is set to return to Naval Air Station North Island after being underway for 220 days, where the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group sailed over 65,000 nautical miles, performing multiple operations and exercises while at sea, Navy officials said.

Roughly 5,000 marines and sailors aboard the ship spent much of their time in the western pacific, conducting maritime drills with forces from Japan and the Philippines.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is led by Captain Amy Bauernschmidt, who made history in becoming the woman to assume command of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.