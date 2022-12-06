SAN DIEGO — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has begun to ramp up its operation to help ensure your holiday mail and packages arrive to your loved ones on time.

Representatives want to remind you of important deadlines that are fast approaching, especially if you are sending mail or a gift to a military member who is overseas.

The Postal Service is expecting to process more than 12.6 million pounds of mail for Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), or Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) destinations this holiday season.

In order to ensure timely delivery by Dec. 25, USPS recommends sending cards and packages by the following dates:

Military mail holiday shipping dates: Dec. 9 deadline: overseas first-class shipping to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses Dec. 16 deadline: priority mail express military service is available to select military and Diplomatic Post Offices



For all other holiday mail:

Holiday shipping dates Dec. 17 deadline: first-class mail and retail ground service Dec. 19 deadline: priority mail Dec. 23: priority mail express deadline



The sooner you get your holiday packages ready, the better!