SAN DIEGO — Need to get your passport before your summer vacation? Here is your chance.
The United States Postal Service will hold a series of passport fairs at various offices in San Diego, San Bernardino and Imperial Counties.
The first string in this “superbloom” of passport fairs will take place on Saturday, May 20, according to USPS.
Postal employees at each participating location will accept applications for new U.S. passports during the events on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required to attend.
“Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations are welcoming back travelers, many Southern California residents are eager to get out and see the world,” San Diego Postmaster Justine Valadez said in a news release. “We encourage our customers to plan ahead and get their passport applications in now. The U.S. Passport Agency’s processing time for new passports is longer than usual due to extremely high demand.”
All of the San Diego County passport fairs will take place on May 20. There will also be fairs on May 27 in Patton and Victorville and one in Riverside on May 28.
USPS said applicant should complete their DS-11 new passport application in advance, print it out and bring it with them unsigned, along with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents.
Payments can be made with cash, credit cards or money orders.
“The purpose of these events is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for our customers,” Valadez said. “A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”
You can find a full list of passport fair dates and locations below.
Passport fairs on Saturday, May 20:
|8:00am-1:00pm
|Adelanto
|11530 Rancho Rd
|92301
|8:30am-4:00pm
|Carmel Mountain
|11251 Rancho Carmel Dr
|92199
|8:30am-4:00pm
|Colton
|265 N 7th Ave
|92324
|8:00am-4:00pm
|El Cajon
|401 W Lexington Ave
|92020
|9:00am-noon
|Indio
|45805 Fargo St
|92201
|8:30am-4:00pm
|La Mesa
|8064 Allison Ave
|91942
|9:00am-2:00pm
|Mentone
|1842 Mentone Blvd
|92359
|7:00-11:00am
|North Palm Springs
|64117 Dillion Rd
|92258
|8:30am-4:00pm
|Otay Mesa
|2960 Fern Ave
|92154
|10:00am-2:00pm
|Palm Springs
|333 N Sunrise Way
|92262
|8:30am-4:00pm
|Rancho Del Rey
|340 Oxford St
|91911
|9:00am-1:00pm
|Rancho Mirage
|42222 Rancho Las Palmas Dr
|92270
|8:00am-1:00pm
|Redlands
|201 Brookside Ave
|92373
|8:30am-4:00pm
|Riverfront
|2600 Camino Del Rio N
|92108
|11:30am-4:30pm
|Thermal
|87200 Airport Blvd
|92274
|8:30am-4:00pm
|University City
|3298 Governor Dr
|92122
|9:00am-1:00pm
|Yucaipa
|12460 California St
|92399
Passport fairs for May 27 and 28:
|5/27
|8:00am-noon
|Patton
|2592 E Highland Ave
|92369
|5/27
|8:00am-3:00pm
|Victorville
|16333 Green Tree Blvd
|92395
|5/28
|9:00am-4:00pm
|Riverside
|4150 Chicago Ave
|92507
Outside of the passport fairs, the San Diego Passport Agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.