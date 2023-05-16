SAN DIEGO — Need to get your passport before your summer vacation? Here is your chance.

The United States Postal Service will hold a series of passport fairs at various offices in San Diego, San Bernardino and Imperial Counties.

The first string in this “superbloom” of passport fairs will take place on Saturday, May 20, according to USPS.

Postal employees at each participating location will accept applications for new U.S. passports during the events on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required to attend.

“Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations are welcoming back travelers, many Southern California residents are eager to get out and see the world, San Diego Postmaster Justine Valadez said in a news release. “We encourage our customers to plan ahead and get their passport applications in now. The U.S. Passport Agency’s processing time for new passports is longer than usual due to extremely high demand.”

All of the San Diego County passport fairs will take place on May 20. There will also be fairs on May 27 in Patton and Victorville and one in Riverside on May 28.

USPS said applicant should complete their DS-11 new passport application in advance, print it out and bring it with them unsigned, along with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents.

Payments can be made with cash, credit cards or money orders.

“The purpose of these events is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for our customers,” Valadez said. “A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”

You can find a full list of passport fair dates and locations below.

Passport fairs on Saturday, May 20:

8:00am-1:00pmAdelanto11530 Rancho Rd92301
8:30am-4:00pmCarmel Mountain11251 Rancho Carmel Dr92199
8:30am-4:00pmColton265 N 7th Ave92324
8:00am-4:00pmEl Cajon401 W Lexington Ave92020
9:00am-noonIndio45805 Fargo St92201
8:30am-4:00pmLa Mesa8064 Allison Ave91942
9:00am-2:00pmMentone1842 Mentone Blvd92359
7:00-11:00amNorth Palm Springs64117 Dillion Rd92258
8:30am-4:00pmOtay Mesa2960 Fern Ave92154
10:00am-2:00pmPalm Springs333 N Sunrise Way92262
8:30am-4:00pmRancho Del Rey340 Oxford St91911
9:00am-1:00pmRancho Mirage42222 Rancho Las Palmas Dr92270
8:00am-1:00pmRedlands201 Brookside Ave92373
8:30am-4:00pmRiverfront2600 Camino Del Rio N92108
11:30am-4:30pmThermal87200 Airport Blvd92274
8:30am-4:00pmUniversity City3298 Governor Dr92122
9:00am-1:00pmYucaipa12460 California St92399

Passport fairs for May 27 and 28:

5/278:00am-noonPatton2592 E Highland Ave92369
5/278:00am-3:00pmVictorville16333 Green Tree Blvd92395
5/289:00am-4:00pmRiverside4150 Chicago Ave92507

Outside of the passport fairs, the San Diego Passport Agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.