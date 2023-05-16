SAN DIEGO — Need to get your passport before your summer vacation? Here is your chance.

The United States Postal Service will hold a series of passport fairs at various offices in San Diego, San Bernardino and Imperial Counties.

The first string in this “superbloom” of passport fairs will take place on Saturday, May 20, according to USPS.

Postal employees at each participating location will accept applications for new U.S. passports during the events on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required to attend.

“Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations are welcoming back travelers, many Southern California residents are eager to get out and see the world,” San Diego Postmaster Justine Valadez said in a news release. “We encourage our customers to plan ahead and get their passport applications in now. The U.S. Passport Agency’s processing time for new passports is longer than usual due to extremely high demand.”

All of the San Diego County passport fairs will take place on May 20. There will also be fairs on May 27 in Patton and Victorville and one in Riverside on May 28.

USPS said applicant should complete their DS-11 new passport application in advance, print it out and bring it with them unsigned, along with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents.

Payments can be made with cash, credit cards or money orders.

“The purpose of these events is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for our customers,” Valadez said. “A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”

You can find a full list of passport fair dates and locations below.

Passport fairs on Saturday, May 20:

8:00am-1:00pm Adelanto 11530 Rancho Rd 92301 8:30am-4:00pm Carmel Mountain 11251 Rancho Carmel Dr 92199 8:30am-4:00pm Colton 265 N 7th Ave 92324 8:00am-4:00pm El Cajon 401 W Lexington Ave 92020 9:00am-noon Indio 45805 Fargo St 92201 8:30am-4:00pm La Mesa 8064 Allison Ave 91942 9:00am-2:00pm Mentone 1842 Mentone Blvd 92359 7:00-11:00am North Palm Springs 64117 Dillion Rd 92258 8:30am-4:00pm Otay Mesa 2960 Fern Ave 92154 10:00am-2:00pm Palm Springs 333 N Sunrise Way 92262 8:30am-4:00pm Rancho Del Rey 340 Oxford St 91911 9:00am-1:00pm Rancho Mirage 42222 Rancho Las Palmas Dr 92270 8:00am-1:00pm Redlands 201 Brookside Ave 92373 8:30am-4:00pm Riverfront 2600 Camino Del Rio N 92108 11:30am-4:30pm Thermal 87200 Airport Blvd 92274 8:30am-4:00pm University City 3298 Governor Dr 92122 9:00am-1:00pm Yucaipa 12460 California St 92399

Passport fairs for May 27 and 28:

5/27 8:00am-noon Patton 2592 E Highland Ave 92369 5/27 8:00am-3:00pm Victorville 16333 Green Tree Blvd 92395 5/28 9:00am-4:00pm Riverside 4150 Chicago Ave 92507

Outside of the passport fairs, the San Diego Passport Agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.