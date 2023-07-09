SAN DIEGO — The current processing time for new passports is three months or more, according to the United States Postal Service.

For those planning international travel in the fall, officials with the San Diego Passport Agency are advising you to submit those passport applications as far in advance as possible.

Due to extremely high demand, USPS offices will be hosting several passport fairs across the county on Saturday, July 15 to help ensure travelers receive their documents in time.

“The purpose of this one-day ‘blizzard’ of passport fairs is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for our customers,” said San Diego Postmaster Justine Valadez. “A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”

A full list of passport fair dates and locations can be found below:

7/15 9:00 am-4:00 pm Alpine 2127 Arnold Way 91901 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm Carmel Mountain 11251 Rancho Carmel Dr 92199 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm Chula Vista 340 Oxford St 91910 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm College Grove 3426 College Ave 92115 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm El Cajon 401 W Lexington Ave 92020 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm Encinitas 1150 Garden View Rd 92024 7/15 10:00 am-1:00 pm Fallbrook 747 S Mission Rd 92028 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm Jamul 13961 Campo Rd 91935 7/15 8:00 am-2:00 pm La Mesa 8064 Allison Ave 91942 7/15 9:30 am-4:00 pm Otay Mesa Annex 2960 Fern Ave 92154 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm Riverfront 2600 Camino Del Rio N 92108 7/15 8:30 am–4:00pm Tecate 441 Tecate Rd 91980 7/15 10:00 am-2:00 pm Temecula 30777 Rancho California Rd 92591 7/15 8:30 am-4:00 pm University City 3298 Governor Dr 92122

USPS says customers attending these events will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Routine and expedited new passport applications will both be accepted.

Outside of the passport fairs, the San Diego Passport Agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.