SAN DIEGO — The current processing time for new passports is three months or more, according to the United States Postal Service.

For those planning international travel in the fall, officials with the San Diego Passport Agency are advising you to submit those passport applications as far in advance as possible.

Due to extremely high demand, USPS offices will be hosting several passport fairs across the county on Saturday, July 15 to help ensure travelers receive their documents in time.

“The purpose of this one-day ‘blizzard’ of passport fairs is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for our customers,” said San Diego Postmaster Justine Valadez. “A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”

A full list of passport fair dates and locations can be found below:

7/159:00 am-4:00 pmAlpine2127 Arnold Way91901
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmCarmel Mountain11251 Rancho Carmel Dr92199
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmChula Vista340 Oxford St91910
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmCollege Grove3426 College Ave92115
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmEl Cajon401 W Lexington Ave92020
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmEncinitas1150 Garden View Rd92024
7/1510:00 am-1:00 pmFallbrook747 S Mission Rd92028
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmJamul13961 Campo Rd91935
7/158:00 am-2:00 pmLa Mesa8064 Allison Ave91942
7/159:30 am-4:00 pmOtay Mesa Annex2960 Fern Ave92154
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmRiverfront2600 Camino Del Rio N92108
7/158:30 am–4:00pmTecate441 Tecate Rd91980
7/1510:00 am-2:00 pmTemecula30777 Rancho California Rd92591
7/158:30 am-4:00 pmUniversity City3298 Governor Dr92122

USPS says customers attending these events will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Routine and expedited new passport applications will both be accepted. 

Outside of the passport fairs, the San Diego Passport Agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.