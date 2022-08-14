SAN DIEGO – The United States Postal Service this week will host an “unprecedented one-day hiring blitz” across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.

U.S.P.S. will welcome those looking for a job between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 19 post office locations throughout the area, according to a release.

Starting rates for open clerk and carrier positions range from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour and U.S.P.S. representatives say that the career is great for anyone looking for a “fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay.”

The 19 postal facilities that will host job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 16 are:

Carlsbad

Chula Vista

Downtown San Diego

El Cajon

Encanto

Encinitas

Escondido

Grantville

La Jolla

La Mesa

Linda Vista

Midway

Oceanside

Pacific Beach

Pala Vista

Rancho Bernardo

Riverfront

San Marcos

Santee

Current U.S.P.S. workers will be available during the hours above to assist applicants and answer any questions about the positions available.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old or 16 with a high school diploma, able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment, and must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territories.

For more information about careers with the United States Postal Service, click HERE.