SAN DIEGO — There’s typically thousands of letters mailed to the North Pole every Christmas, but Santa is just one person and needs your help this holiday season.



The United States Postal Service is teaming up with old Saint Nick to send gifts to kids and families with “Operation Santa.”



Under the program, kids and families across the country can write their holiday wish lists and send them to the North Pole to be fulfilled.



Second graders at Chollas Mead Elementary were some of the first kids to write and send their letters to Santa and his helpers Monday morning.



Postal elves will then sort those letters, scan them and post them with an accompanying QR code on the USPS website. All personal addresses from senders and receivers are hidden.



If you are feeling generous, you can read through the letters, adopt one and help Mr. Claus pick out the right gifts.



“This is definitely an invitation for anyone who’s within their means to pay it forward and spread a little bit of holiday cheer,” said Mayra Elena-Hernandez, USPS San Diego District spokeswoman. “That’s what we are asking the kids today to be very specific. Give us sizes, give us the type of toy, give us really what’s in their heart’s desire so our adopters are able to fulfill those wishes.”

Letters should be addressed here:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888



You can either submit or adopt letters starting Nov. 28. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 12. The shipping deadline for adopters is Dec. 19.