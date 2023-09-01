SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Postal Service employee was charged in federal court Friday for allegedly stabbing a supervisor outside a postal facility in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 25 after the USPS employee got into a verbal and physical confrontation with one of his supervisors at a gas station near the facility.

The employee, identified as 37-year-old Edwin Cuadrado Jr., returned to the USPS facility located at 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive following the gas station altercation, officials said.

Upon arrival, three supervisory USPS employees attempted to speak with Cuadrado in the parking lot about the gas station incident and Cuadrado responded by brandishing a knife and stabbing one of the supervisors, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California said in a news release.

Following the stabbing, Cuadrado fled the scene and was at large until he was located and arrested on Aug. 30, officials said.

The USPS supervisor who was stabbed was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a wound to the back of their head, according to Thornton.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William V. Gallo ordered Cuadrado to be held without bond in federal court Friday after arguments were made saying he was a flight risk and a danger to the community, the news release said.

Cuadrado is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Gallo on Sep. 12 at 9:30 a.m. and faces charges of assault on a federal employee or officer and assault on a federal employee or officer inflicting bodily injury.

If convicted, Cuadrado faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines between the two charges, Thornton said.