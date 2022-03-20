CALIPATRIA – A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Southern California area Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 3:31 p.m. just south of the Salton Sea, roughly 4.9 miles west of Calipatria in the Imperial Valley. The earthquake’s recorded depth is over six miles.

Residents from several cities, including Brawley, Cathedral City, and Westmorland reported feeling the quake according to USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” map.

At this time, no injuries or damage have been reported as a result of this incident.

Check back with updates on this developing story.