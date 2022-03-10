SAN DIEGO – The idea of transitory inflation is certainly just a dream now as the consumer price index has soared to a four-decade high.

“Inflation was up 7.9%,” Univerity of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin said. “That’s prices in February compared to February 2021.”

Inflation has sent the cost of goods and services through the roof, negating any recent gains in rising wages, according to Gin. The frustrated mumbles are now more of the talk of the town as gas stations are seeing prices for fuel hit $6 dollars a gallon.

Speaking to FOX 5 Thursday, shoppers at Vons were only too eager to vent their frustrations.

“To me, the gas right now more than the food prices, I don’t know,” one shopper said. “I’m gonna go in and see, see what’s changed in the last week.”

“I try to stay a little uninformed because I have my own stuff going on and I’m about all I can handle right now,” another person said.

Along with alarming prices, surprisingly Gin says he’s not worried about a recession because even with the cost hikes, people are still out spending.

“The jobs report came out and showed we have added 600,000 jobs,” he said. “The unemployment rate was below 4%, so that is a tight labor market and as a result of that wages are rising. We have a little bit of strength in the economy that could withstand these higher prices.”