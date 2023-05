SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — A search and rescue operation has been launched by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego after reports of a downed aircraft near San Clemente Island, officials said.

In a tweet at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, USCG Southern California said an H-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew is searching for three people who were onboard an aircraft that they say went down about one mile southwest of San Clemente Island.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.