SAN DIEGO – On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit San Diego to discuss the mental health of young people throughout the country, authorities said in a press release.

According to Dan Cruz with the San Diego YMCA, Dr. Murthy will visit the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA on April 4, to “promote the importance of mental wellbeing, community, and connection and the nation recovers” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his time in the area, the surgeon general will host a roundtable with students from Lincoln High School to discuss mental health and the importance of community for young people across the United States.

Dr. Murthy’s visit comes just a few months after he issued an advisory on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of America’s young people, urging families and health officials to take mental health seriously.

“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade,” said Dr. Murthy in the December advisory.

According to data from the CDC, roughly one in five U.S. children has a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder.

“The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating. The future wellbeing of our country depends on how we support and invest in the next generation,” said Dr. Murthy in December. “This advisory shows us how we can all work together to step up for our children during this dual crisis.”